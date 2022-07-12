EmBe launches a movement to inspire and elevate young women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rise2Raise Collective will launch EmBe’s inaugural programming with the area’s first girls’ summit at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The program supports six-to-tenth-grade girls by offering peer-to-peer mentorship and education, community action, connections to leaders, and a fresh supply of resources and opportunities. The program begins on Aug. 10 and attendees may apply to lead by completing a speaker application form online. The Rise2Raise Collective is a collection of programs that equips girls to harness their power and elevate others, according to a press release from EmBe.

“It’s not only a dream come true to have a youth-centered and youth-led summit lead our centennial celebration, but it’s also a nod to the many young women who’ve empowered themselves and each other when no one else would,” said Allison Sinning, EmBe Youth Development Manager and Girls on the Run Council Director. “Our vision is to build a network of girls and young women who are unafraid to forge a new path for themselves, their peers, and their community. While we hope attendees are as pumped as we are at the inaugural summit, the vision is realized when it’s a natural occurrence for youth to convene and take the lead.”

The summit program will include three breakout circles throughout the day

- Exploring Your Future

- Building Resiliency & Leadership

- Inspiring Community Action

“Each presentation will seek to answer questions such as, ‘How do I use my talents for social good,’ or ‘How do I influence decision makers or those who could help me make change,’ we want to create an environment where attendees are bursting with questions and walk away from it with the resources to answer them,” said Kerri Tietgen, EmBe Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about the Rise2Raise Collective or to register for the Rise2Raise Summit on August 10, visit the EmBe website.

EmBe celebrating its 100-year anniversary

EmBe, the oldest and largest women’s organization in the region, will celebrate its centennial through a series of events beginning with the Rise2Raise Summit and culminating with a keynote by New York Times Bestselling author Stephanie Land at its celebration event on Sep. 28 at the Washington Pavilion.

The nonprofit organization is also marking the 100th anniversary of its mission through Core to Core, a 100-day fundraising campaign to raise $100,000. The peer-to-peer campaign launched on June 20, seeking individual fundraisers impacted by EmBe’s mission to set and meet individual donation goals for the organization by Sep. 28.

You can also follow EmBe on Facebook and Instagram to find forthcoming details on EmBe’s 100-Year celebration. To support EmBe’s mission this summer, you can also join the #embecoretocore campaign as a donor or fundraiser.

The nonprofit relies on donations and fundraisers to support its mission and to diminish the economic barrier to empowerment. In 2021, EmBe provided over $350,000 in scholarships to individuals and families seeking financial support with its childcare, youth development, family wellness, and women’s programming.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.