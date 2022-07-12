Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Granite Threshing Bee celebrates 38th year of event

“It’s just like a big family reunion and that’s the beauty of it is that generational stories are all shared and enjoyed.”
Over 250 tractors will be at this years event.
Over 250 tractors will be at this years event.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Granite Threshing Bee started off as a small event 38 years ago but has since grown to have thousands in attendance every year.

“We go back in history to the way they did things back in the 20s and 30s we have the wheat out here where we’ll put them in bundles and run them through the thresh machines and then we have a demonstration over here of corn shilling and we just have a lot of demonstrations going on during the 3-day event,” Organizer Al Enger said.

The demonstrations won’t be the only thing going on over the weekend as the threshing bee will also feature tractor pulls, train exhibits, and even a parade.

MORE: Pizza Shop brings Brooklyn-style pizza to Sioux Falls.

Karen Hood and her husband get to lead the parade as this year’s ‘Straw Bosses.’ They won’t be the only ones from their family in the parade as their grandchildren will be driving tractors in it as well.

“They love to drive in fact last week we had our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren came over and helped clean up all of the tractors, so it’s sort of like a wonderful fever that everybody enjoys,” Straw Boss Karen Hood said.

The hood family isn’t the only one to make the Threshing Bee an annual family get-together.

“It’s just like a big family reunion and that’s the beauty of it is that generational stories are all shared and enjoyed,” Hood said.

The 38th annual Granite Threshing Bee runs July 15-17. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

National Veterans Golden Age Games
National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for...
Watertown City Council bonded $30 Million for two-sheet ice arena
Computer And Notepad
South Dakota Job Search and LMI System back online