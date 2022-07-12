LATC breaks ground on Dana J. Dykhouse Business Center of Learning

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College held a groundbreaking and naming ceremony Tuesday for their newest buildings on campus.

The new buildings will house the business, financial services and general education programs and feature a pedestrian walkway over Arrow Avenue to connect the south and north campuses. The project is part of Lake Area’s “I’m In” campaign to construct seven total new buildings to meet the rapidly growing student population.

”We have the student population on campus today that we were supposed to have in 2043 in facilities we built for a population we projected for 2025. The shortage of space was getting critical for us, and we were turning about 300 students a year away,” said LATC President Mike Cartney.

The new 50,000 square foot Business Center of Learning will consist of the fourth and fifth buildings of the campaign. When it came to naming the structure, the answer was obvious.

”We sat through and talked about who were the iconic people in South Dakota when it comes to technical education. There’s absolutely no doubt that it’s Dana Dykhouse,” said Cartney.

Dykhouse is the CEO of First PREMIER Bank, which recently made an $8 million donation to the project.

“It’s a really humbling experience to have that happen. I’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort to technical schools. It’s been fun to see these colleges grow and succeed, and so, what an honor to be part of that for a long time to come,” said Dykhouse.

Dykhouse is also the chair of the Build Dakota Scholarship, which pays the tuition of tech students who commit to working in South Dakota for at least three years.

”It’s worked out wonderfully. Over 2,500 graduates now have graduated from our tech colleges debt-free and gone to work in South Dakota. It’s just been a tremendous program,” said Dykhouse.

While Lake Area Technical College continues to expand its campus, the tuition of its students will not increase.

”That’s really key to us, that we keep the cost of education low, because South Dakota needs the employees. We need that technically-skilled workforce. Between 60%-70% of our work force is a technically-skilled workforce,” said Cartney.

The Dana J. Dykhouse Business Center of Learning will make room for an additional 250 students on Lake Area Technical College’s campus, and the construction is expected to be complete by January of 2024.

