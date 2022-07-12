Nate Chavious bringing many happy returns to the Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nate Chavious can still remember the first time he took a kickoff to the house.

In part because he still gets that feeling every time he takes one back.

“Nah it doesn’t (get old), it doesn’t at all! It’s always a great feeling to go full field. And it’s a team effort always. There’s always a few good blocks and, when you look back on it, there’s usually always a big block that springs you. So it’s a great feeling.” Chavious says.

Nate’s pro career has required the kind of patience he needs when letting his blocks develop and finding a seam.

After graduating from FCS Sacred Heart, Chavious began his IFL career with Cedar Rapids in 2019, yet was without a team when they folded following the COVID cancellation of the 2020 season.

“Lot different experience than here. Here they take care of us, it’s a great experience being here but yeah, we had some issues with that (Cedar Rapids) team.” Nate says.

Fortunately he caught they eye of Sioux Falls Storm coach Kurtiss Riggs when they played.

“We saw the boost right away with him. We knew if we could get him in our system he’d excel and he’s been fantastic.” Riggs says.

Along with returning three kickoffs for touchdowns, Nate was the Storm’s top rusher with nearly 550 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

“I think I’m a guy that can do it all whether it’s running, passing or returning. So that’s something I want to bring to the next level and show guys I can do it on that level as well.” Chavious says.

That earned Chavious an opportunity to sign in the CFL.

Once again, COVID and passport complications sidelined him.

“I kind of don’t dwell on the negative and I just try to look forward. I think if I can continue to produce I can get better opportunities. So my thing was just always just keep working no matter what, no matter whether I’m banged up, keeping going and keep lifting and maintain my film work and just keep going every day.” Nate says.

That led the return man to a return to Sioux Falls, where he’s been even better this year, rushing for 650 yards and diversifying his game more with 20 total touchdowns.

“We try to find different ways (to get him the ball). The kickoff is always an extra element but he’s really improved his game catching the ball. Any time the ball is in his hands you feel like you’ve got a shot.” Riggs says.

Nate hopes it’s enough to get him another shot with the CFL or someone else. Yet, like any good return, he knows he has to keep his eyes forward and work for an opening.

“Being in this league, as a whole, is just a mental test. I think just getting through some of the adversity here will prepare you for anything you face.” Nate says.

