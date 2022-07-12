Pizza Shop brings Brooklyn-style pizza to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls’ newest pizza place has had quite the journey as its owner Josiah Urban moved the shop and his family all the way from New Jersey to open the restaurant.

“We just said you know what we can continue to do this and make a living or maybe we can go introduce to somewhere that doesn’t have this type of pizza and have a little more fun with it while having a little less stress,” owner Josiah Urban said.

Risking it all to open a Brooklyn-style pizza restaurant across the country has been worth it so far.

Urban says new customers continue to line up for a slice at the shop every day.

“The customers here are the nicest we’ve ever been able to serve, everyone has been super supportive because we’ve been busy since we started last Wednesday and had a line out the door,” Urban said.

Individual slices of pizza can be made within a few minutes, but Urban recommended that anyone wanting to order a full pizza should call ahead of time, so the shop can keep up with the demand.

“It’s more fun to make something that you’re proud of than it is to crank out stuff that you know isn’t as good just because you can get it quicker to somebody,” Urban said.

Despite already having pasta, sandwiches, and plenty of pizza flavors the shop hopes to continue growing its menu with the input of customers in the future.

“I’m always curious what ideas clients have because we have so many toppings on the menu and some of these specialty pies are actually combinations that customers have created,” Urban said.

Pizza Shop is open 7 days a week at 4013 W 41st St. in Sioux Falls next to the Empire Mall.

