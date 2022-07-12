Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say three suspects are facing charges after crashing a stolen car in Brookings.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash northwest of Brookings around 9 a.m. on Monday. Due to the severity of the crash, officers predicted the occupants were injured but had fled the scene prior to the police arriving, according to a press release.

Police discovered the car had been reported stolen in Sioux Falls, and a search was conducted with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office UAV, K9, and South Dakota Highway Patrol UAV.

Reports indicate after an extensive search, the driver Tyler Addy, 37, from Sioux Falls, was found hiding in a drainage ditch. The passenger, Amanda Silas, 31, from Sioux Falls, was found hiding in a shelter belt and the third suspect, Zachariah Ryan, 35, from Sioux Falls was arrested Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. about 6 miles from the crash site. According to the original report, authorities believe there is another suspect who has not been found.

Police discovered Addy is an absconder from probation and was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Hit and Run resulting in Injury, Hit and Run resulting in Property Damage, Obstruction, and False Impersonation and is currently in the Brookings County Detention Center. Silas has been charged with Obstruction. Ryan has charges pending, but police say he is a parole absconder and has multiple warrants.

Both Tyler and Amanda were taken to the Brookings Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from the accident as well as precautions for heat exhaustion.

Officers said in a Facebook post, that they were greatly assisted by local residents who offered tips, equipment, and observations to officers as they were searching, and without their assistance, this case would have likely had a different outcome.

