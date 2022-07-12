Sioux Falls & Capital City advance to South Dakota State Little League Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year ago a group of kids from Sioux Falls made a dramatic and deep run to the Little League World Series.

This year’s Sioux Falls team took the first step toward a return to Williamsport by winning the East River Sub District Tournament in Pierre over the weeknd with victories over Capital City (7-1) and Brandon Valley (7-4) to advance to the State Tournament.

The kids from Pierre will also be joining them after Capital City earned the second qualifier. After defeating Huron 12-2 before losing to Sioux Falls, Capital City defeated Brandon Valley yesterday to earn the last spot at state.

The State Tournament is in Rapid City July 22nd through the 25th.

