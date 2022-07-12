Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Job Search and LMI System back online

Computer And Notepad
Computer And Notepad(Andrew Neel)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Labor and Regulation’s job database and virtual labor market information system (LMI) are back online.

The website SouthDakotaWorks.Org experienced a nationwide disruption in service. A press release states the issue was with the site’s vendor Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI).

The outage at GSI started on June 26, with service restored to South Dakota systems on July 11. GSI has indicated this attack affected only access to GSI online systems.

“SDWORKS is a valuable resource for South Dakota’s labor market,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary, Marcia Hultman. “We know this extended outage has been an inconvenience for job seekers and employers. We appreciate their patience while the system was down.”

Job Service office staff are always available to assist job seekers with a wide variety of services and programs and job service offices are available to assist employers with setting up an account on the site or posting job vacancies.

The virtual labor market data system for finding workforce data ranging from occupational wages to unemployment rates is also back online. Call the Labor Market Information Center at 605-626-2314 for assistance.

The department’s website dlr.sd.gov and the reemployment assistance program site were not impacted by the outage.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for...
Watertown City Council bonded $30 Million for two-sheet ice arena
Petitions circulate to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
Group drops Medicaid initiative, leaving only Medicaid constitutional amendment on ballot
South Dakota Republican party chair Dan Lederman fired off a tweet responding to Democratic...
South Dakota major political parties spar over nominees, platform
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunshine and heat returning