South Dakota Job Search and LMI System back online

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Labor and Regulation’s job database and virtual labor market information system (LMI) are back online.

The website SouthDakotaWorks.Org experienced a nationwide disruption in service. A press release states the issue was with the site’s vendor Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI).

The outage at GSI started on June 26, with service restored to South Dakota systems on July 11. GSI has indicated this attack affected only access to GSI online systems.

“SDWORKS is a valuable resource for South Dakota’s labor market,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary, Marcia Hultman. “We know this extended outage has been an inconvenience for job seekers and employers. We appreciate their patience while the system was down.”

Job Service office staff are always available to assist job seekers with a wide variety of services and programs and job service offices are available to assist employers with setting up an account on the site or posting job vacancies.

The virtual labor market data system for finding workforce data ranging from occupational wages to unemployment rates is also back online. Call the Labor Market Information Center at 605-626-2314 for assistance.

The department’s website dlr.sd.gov and the reemployment assistance program site were not impacted by the outage.

