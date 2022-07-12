Sunshine and heat returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of the region with a few 90s out west. The forecast will stay pretty similar through most of the week. It will be sunny Wednesday with highs climbing back into the 90s for most of us. Thursday is looking like a particularly sunny and toasty day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and even some low 100s out west! Dew points remain in the 50s today into tomorrow but will climb back into the 60s by Thursday as the wind shifts back to the south and southeast.

Friday is looking like it’s going to be another hot and humid day around the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s for most of us, the humidity will be higher, and we should see lots of sunshine. The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Long-term outlooks continue to trend towards a warmer and slightly drier than average weather pattern with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will be staying in the 90s and 100s.

