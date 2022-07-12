Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watertown City Council bonded $30 Million for two-sheet ice arena

Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for...
Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for the project, and they’ve pledged to use another $5 million in cash reserves.(alphamediausa)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown City Council has voted to borrow another $10 million to construct a new two-sheet ice arena.

Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for the project, and they’ve pledged to use another $5 million in cash reserves.

A private fundraising group has raised another $8 million.

Mayor Ried Holien says the bonds will be paid off with sales tax revenue and can be looked at as a loan, and not long-term tax debt.

“It’s best to look at it, as city manager Mac explained it, as a bridge loan. We already have $8 Million pledged in donations, I know of at least one huge donation likely coming, and the word is that the enthusiasm around the project has been re-invigorated after the presentation last Thursday, so more money is coming in,” said Holien. “So this $10 Million bond will be paid back by the donations.”

Groundbreaking on the project is expected next month, with an opening in late 2023 or early 2024.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Computer And Notepad
South Dakota Job Search and LMI System back online
Petitions circulate to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
Group drops Medicaid initiative, leaving only Medicaid constitutional amendment on ballot
South Dakota Republican party chair Dan Lederman fired off a tweet responding to Democratic...
South Dakota major political parties spar over nominees, platform
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunshine and heat returning