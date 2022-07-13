Avera Medical Minute
Custer community celebrates 99th Gold Discovery Days

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Southern Hills is the place to be this weekend if you’re looking for fun and excitement for the whole family.

Celebrating the discovery of gold during the Custer expedition into the Black Hills, Custer is celebrating Gold Discovery Days.

The event kicks off with a carnival on Washington St., Thursday from 5pm-10pm.

