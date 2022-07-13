Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota News Now to host gubernatorial debate between Noem, Smith

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.) as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor.

Noem and Smith have both agreed to take part in the debate on Sept. 30, which will be co-hosted by Dakota News Now and its sister stations KOTA and KEVN. The debate will take place in Rapid City. The exact time of the debate has not yet been set.

A press release from Noem’s office said the debate “will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.”

“Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same,” Noem said.

Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the chance to debate but said he would like to participate in more face-to-face exchanges.

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint was asked to take part in the debate, but has yet to respond.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
COVID graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up
Image of two Raven Aerostar test balloons tweeted by the National Weather Service.
Raven Aerostar’s test balloons prompt calls of concern
Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."
New retail development coming to Watertown