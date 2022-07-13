Avera Medical Minute
Hot Summer Nites brings over 250 Corvettes to Sioux Falls area

The event features 250 cars, live music, a drag racing style event, plenty of activities for kids, and much more.
The event features Corvettes from around the country.
The event features Corvettes from around the country.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hot Summer Nites has become a staple of Sioux Falls bringing in corvettes from around the country for the last 29 years.

The event features 250 cars, live music, a drag racing style event, plenty of activities for kids, and much more.

“We don’t forget about the kids we do have a special section we call the kids corral where we have firetrucks police cars, ambulances, and their personnel that will interact with the kids plus all of the corvettes,” said Sioux Falls Corvette Club President, Mike Skiles.

Sioux Falls Corvette Club president Mike Skiles says he hopes this event will spur an interest in cars in kids from around the area.

“I believe that the car hobby whether it’s a corvette a mustang or any car street rods they’re all a good hobby and I’d love to see the younger generation carry that on,” Skiles said.

Hot Summer Nites is free to the public but organizers are hoping to raise money for a local charity with donation boxes.

More: Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign aims to spread awareness while raising funds for Children’s Inn.

“We encourage people to come out and drop a dollar or a $50 bill or a $100 bill into a pot and 100% of that money goes to the Children’s Inn program, so we’re a big time supporter of them so anyone with loose change bring it out and throw it in the pot,” Organizer Dave Rowe said.

Hot Summer Nites runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

For more information click here.

