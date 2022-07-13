Langer returns to the Aberdeen Wings as general manager

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scott Langer, the coach with the most wins ever in the North American Hockey League, is coming back to the Aberdeen Wings. This time, however, he will serve as the general manager.

Langer coached the Wings for six seasons and led them to a Robertson Cup Championship in 2019. In 2021, he was named the NAHL Coach of the Year before leaving to coach the Fargo Force last season.

Langer’s wife, Tiffany, stayed in Aberdeen to continue working and serving as a member of the Aberdeen City Council. The Langers both commuted back-and-forth from Aberdeen to Fargo with their two children.

Langer says having his family together in Aberdeen was one of the main motivations for him to return to the Wings.

”My big thing was that I wanted to make sure that my family was taken care of and we were together and we can watch those kids grow. At the same time, this was an offer I couldn’t pass up to be back with the Aberdeen Wings,” said Langer.

Tiffany Langer’s spot on the city council was put into question by a civil complaint that said her main residence was with her husband in Fargo. Now that Scott is back in Aberdeen full-time, Tiffany says she hopes the allegations are put to rest.

”This just brings everything full-circle, and I really hope now that Scott and I are back in Aberdeen full-time and in our home, that we can just move forward and get this city exactly where it should be, which is moving in the right direction,” said Tiffany Langer.

Although he has spent the last 25 years as a coach, Langer says he never intended to return to the head coach position with the Wings, which is currently occupied by Steve Jennings.

”I was the one that help put Steve in his spot as head coach, so I wasn’t coming back to push Steve out. There’s no way,” said Langer.

Jennings and Langer have worked together in the past, and Jennings says he is happy to have such a decorated coach by his side.

”I mean, last year I picked his brain when I needed to. Any fool would take an asset like that and absolutely ask questions, right? We’re a good team together, and I think that’s an important part of how this relationship will work going forward,” said Jennings.

Although the transition out of coaching might be new to Langer, he says he plans to use his experience in his general manager role.

“I’m sure that part of me is going to come out sooner or later, but I’m not one to step on any toes either. I’m here to support the whole thing, and if they want to tap in to my experience, that’s awesome. I’m here to for that and sure can offer my opinion when an opinion is needed, because we’re here to do a job and the job is to win hockey games,” said Langer.

The Aberdeen Wings first home game of the 2022-2023 season will be on September 23rd against the Bismark Bobcats.

