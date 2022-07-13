Mobile Petting Zoo visits Canton nursing homes
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mobile petting zoo stopped by the Good Samaritan Society Facility Tuesday morning.
The petting zoo is called “All God’s Critters,” and includes a number of barnyard favorites like horses and sheep.
The community came together to raise the funds needed to bring it to Canton and the event was open for anyone to join.
