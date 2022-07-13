Avera Medical Minute
Mobile Petting Zoo visits Canton nursing homes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mobile petting zoo stopped by the Good Samaritan Society Facility Tuesday morning.

The petting zoo is called “All God’s Critters,” and includes a number of barnyard favorites like horses and sheep.

The community came together to raise the funds needed to bring it to Canton and the event was open for anyone to join.

