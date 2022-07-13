New retail development coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new retail development is coming to Watertown, and it will bring with it a popular regional pharmacy store chain.

The development is called “Sinclair Square,” and it will be located next to Montgomery’s Furniture on Highway 212.

On Wednesday, developers announced Lewis Drug as its first tenant. It will be the Sioux Falls-based chain’s first store in Watertown.

The project is the result of a partnership between Sinclair Land & Cattle Company and Crestone Companies, according to a joint press release from the developers.

“When we purchased the EconoFoods property in Watertown ten years ago to expand our Montgomery’s Furniture brand, we began development discussions with city officials and Eric Skott of Crestone,” said Clark Sinclair, CEO of Montgomery’s Furniture and Sinclair Land and Cattle Company. “The plan evolved to include a premier retail development with four separate buildings. Lewis is the first phase of this plan.”

Lewis Drug’s expansion to Watertown will mark its 58th store in the region. A January 2023 opening is expected.

