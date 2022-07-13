No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a northeast Sioux Falls home. No injuries were reported.

The call for help was received by first responders around 6:17 a.m. and the arriving crew saw the single-family home had smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure, according to a press release from the city.

Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire and rapidly conducted searches on all levels of the structure. Officials ensured that there was no extension of the fire and that no other hazards existed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to thank Metro Communications, Patient Care EMS, the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Water Department, and Xcel Energy for their assistance on this scene.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as having established escape plans.

