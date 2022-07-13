Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a northeast Sioux Falls home. No injuries were reported.

The call for help was received by first responders around 6:17 a.m. and the arriving crew saw the single-family home had smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure, according to a press release from the city.

Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire and rapidly conducted searches on all levels of the structure. Officials ensured that there was no extension of the fire and that no other hazards existed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to thank Metro Communications, Patient Care EMS, the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Water Department, and Xcel Energy for their assistance on this scene.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as having established escape plans.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire and twitter.com/siouxfallsfire

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

petting zoo
Mobile Petting Zoo visits Canton nursing homes
Here are two angles of a house fire caused by an apparent explosion in Le Mars, IA
3 injured in Wednesday morning house explosion in Le Mars, IA
Chairman slams Indian Health Services hiring decision
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Bactrian Camel
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Bactrian Camel