Pro Roe Vs. Wade Peaceful Protest organized in Pierre July 23, 24

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Boulevard, across the street from the South Dakota State Capitol will be home to a two-day abortion rights protest this weekend.

Sandra Reid and Cassie Hudson of Watertown have organized two peaceful protests there and are trying to organize a protest near the Capitol, according to a press release and KCCR Radio.

“Our biggest thing that we’re going to push is no inappropriate behavior, no violence, nothing, or else we will send everyone home,” said Reid. “We don’t want an event of Sioux Falls happening.”

What to expect on Saturday, July 23

Reid said on Saturday, there will be a variety of guest speakers (listed below) who will be speaking from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Then everyone will have a break and they hope to reconvene at 1:15 p.m. to line up and march. Reid says the march will be on the sidewalk, not the streets, and follow Church Street to Jefferson, down to Capital then past the front lawn of the Capitol building, then down Nicolette and Broadway back to South Dakota Boulevard.

What to expect on Sunday, July 24

Reid says Sunday’s activities and sit-in event will be contained around South Dakota Boulevard starting at 9 a.m.

Mayor Steve Harding says that approval of the street closure request for South Dakota Boulevard is just that, approval of street closure.

Reid and Hanson say they have individuals who will work to remind marchers to stay out of the streets during the march. The march will move past the South Dakota Governor’s residence before returning to South Dakota Boulevard. The women say they have received great help from local law enforcement and transportation officials in setting up the events.

