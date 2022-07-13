Avera Medical Minute
Scott Langer returns to Wings as General Manager

The Aberdeen Wings have announced that Scott Langer is returning to the organization as General Manager & President of Hockey Operations.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Wings have announced that Scott Langer is returning to the organization as General Manager & President of Hockey Operations.

Langer most recently was the head coach of the Fargo Force in the USHL, before being let go after only one year. Langer returns to the Wings after spending six seasons as Head Coach and General Manager, including a Robertson Cup Championship in 2019. Langer is the NAHL’s all-time winningest head coach with 637 wins.

Steve Jennings will stay on as Head Coach for the Wings. Aberdeen starts it’s season on September 14th in Blaine, Minnesota.

