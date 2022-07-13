SDSU to play Oklahoma State in football in 2024

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men’s basketball isn’t the only SDSU team making scheduling waves Tuesday. Jackrabbit football has announced that they will be traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State in 2024.

It will be the first ever matchup between the two schools. The game is slated to be played on August 31st, 2024. It will be the first Big 12 team that the Jacks have faced since Iowa State in 2018, before the game was cancelled due to poor weather.

SDSU now has five future games against FBS opponents, that includes this year’s opener at Iowa on September 3rd. Others include at Northwestern in 2026, and two games against Nebraska in 2028 and 2030.

