Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU to play Oklahoma State in football in 2024

Jackrabbit football has announced that they will be traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State in 2024.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men’s basketball isn’t the only SDSU team making scheduling waves Tuesday. Jackrabbit football has announced that they will be traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State in 2024.

It will be the first ever matchup between the two schools. The game is slated to be played on August 31st, 2024. It will be the first Big 12 team that the Jacks have faced since Iowa State in 2018, before the game was cancelled due to poor weather.

SDSU now has five future games against FBS opponents, that includes this year’s opener at Iowa on September 3rd. Others include at Northwestern in 2026, and two games against Nebraska in 2028 and 2030.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls West and Renner went the distance and then some in their Legion Baseball matchup...
Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game
Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game
Cylie Halvorson will be transferring out of the program, and will join the Arkansas Razorbacks...
SDSU Softball’s Cylie Halvorson transferring to Arkansas
SDSU Softball’s Cylie Halvorson transferring to Arkansas
Fargo Force head coach, and former Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer is out of the job...
Scott Langer returns to Wings as General Manager