SDSU Softball’s Cylie Halvorson transferring to Arkansas

Cylie Halvorson will be transferring out of the program, and will join the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some news coming out of South Dakota State softball Tuesday. Cylie Halvorson will be transferring out of the program, and will join the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC.

As a sophomore for the Jacks this year, the All-Summit League First Team player led the team with 20 homeruns. She also led the league in RBI, totals bases and slugging percentage.

In total, Halvorson played 127 career games for the Jackrabbits with 126 starts, hitting .342 with 40 homeruns and 124 RBI’s.

