Sioux Falls parking ramp to get facelift while awaiting development plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp that was designed to be part of a larger project is set to get some aesthetic upgrades while it lingers in development limbo.

The parking ramp, located at 10th Street and Phillips Avenue, was originally supposed to include a hotel along with retail development. However, the city’s plans with the developer, Village River Group, fell through in 2019. So while the parking ramp was completed, the surrounding developments never materialized, resulting in a massive, blank concrete structure in the heart of downtown.

In a meeting Monday, city officials discussed a number of ideas to beautify the building while the city considers its future. SiouxFalls.Business reports those ideas include a temporary mural on the facade and installing a plaza for walking, sitting, informal games and small performances.

As for long-term development at the site, the city will hold meetings later this month and in September to gauge what officials and the public are looking for in the project, while also considering a market study being done as part of the city’s downtown plan. Mayor Paul TenHaken’s Chief of Staff Erica Beck said it’s possible permanent development could start next fall, but it depends on a number of conditions.

