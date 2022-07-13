Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls West and Renner went the distance and then some in their Legion Baseball matchup Tuesday evening, as West took the 6-5 walk-off win in the 11th inning.

Nick Pellicotte hit the game winning single on a 1-0 count. Post 307 started the scoring in the second inning, when Leo Hueners scored on a wild pitch from Kyler Miritello. Preston Konechne added to that with an RBI single to make it 2-0 after two innings.

Renner would score two more in the third inning, at one point leading 4-0. But Sioux Falls West scored three in the bottom of the third inning to pull back within striking distance. Renner would add another in the fourth, but West would tie it all up with two more runs in the bottom of the 6th.

Renner picked up the loss even out-hitting Sioux Falls West eight to seven. Renner is home Wednesday night in a double-header matchup against Post 74 Brookings. Sioux Falls West takes a day off, before returning to Harmodon to take on Harrisburg on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.