Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game

Sioux Falls West and Renner went the distance and then some in their Legion Baseball matchup Tuesday evening.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls West and Renner went the distance and then some in their Legion Baseball matchup Tuesday evening, as West took the 6-5 walk-off win in the 11th inning.

Nick Pellicotte hit the game winning single on a 1-0 count. Post 307 started the scoring in the second inning, when Leo Hueners scored on a wild pitch from Kyler Miritello. Preston Konechne added to that with an RBI single to make it 2-0 after two innings.

Renner would score two more in the third inning, at one point leading 4-0. But Sioux Falls West scored three in the bottom of the third inning to pull back within striking distance. Renner would add another in the fourth, but West would tie it all up with two more runs in the bottom of the 6th.

Renner picked up the loss even out-hitting Sioux Falls West eight to seven. Renner is home Wednesday night in a double-header matchup against Post 74 Brookings. Sioux Falls West takes a day off, before returning to Harmodon to take on Harrisburg on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls West walks off Renner in marathon game
Cylie Halvorson will be transferring out of the program, and will join the Arkansas Razorbacks...
SDSU Softball’s Cylie Halvorson transferring to Arkansas
SDSU Softball’s Cylie Halvorson transferring to Arkansas
Fargo Force head coach, and former Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer is out of the job...
Scott Langer returns to Wings as General Manager