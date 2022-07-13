South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been five additional deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations are up and more than half of South Dakota counties have a high community spread rate.

Since last Wednesday, five people have died, bringing the new total of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 2,945. Of those who passed, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s and two were 80 years or older.

Active COVID-19 cases are up 558 cases since last week and the community spread rate is still listed as “high” for the majority of the state. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as, across the country, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported every day over the past two weeks, but experts say that number could actually be higher.

