Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Staying sunny and hot

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be another warm day across the region. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a light wind. Thursday will not only see temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 90s for most of us with triple digits in western South Dakota, but there will be a chance for showers and storms that evening. The risk is marginal, so it’s on the lower end of the scale. Any storms that do form will be very isolated.

Friday is looking like it’s going to be another hot and humid day around the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us, the humidity will be higher, and we should see lots of sunshine. The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures won’t be changing much and will remain in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Long-term outlooks continue to trend towards a warmer and slightly drier than average weather pattern with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will be staying in the 90s and 100s.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
The current city ordinance regarding bees requires any beekeepers in Sioux Falls to clear their...
Proposed Sioux Falls city ordinance would allow schools to keep bees
Proposed Sioux Falls city ordinance would allow schools to keep bees
Lake Area Technical College held a groundbreaking and naming ceremony Tuesday for their newest...
LATC breaks ground on Dana J. Dykhouse Business Center of Learning