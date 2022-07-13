Staying sunny and hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be another warm day across the region. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a light wind. Thursday will not only see temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 90s for most of us with triple digits in western South Dakota, but there will be a chance for showers and storms that evening. The risk is marginal, so it’s on the lower end of the scale. Any storms that do form will be very isolated.

Friday is looking like it’s going to be another hot and humid day around the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us, the humidity will be higher, and we should see lots of sunshine. The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures won’t be changing much and will remain in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Long-term outlooks continue to trend towards a warmer and slightly drier than average weather pattern with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will be staying in the 90s and 100s.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.