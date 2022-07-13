3 injured in Wednesday morning house explosion in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa firefighters responded to a house explosion and fire Wednesday that sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion at 6:30 a.m. created a house fire off the corner of 3rd St SW and 4th Ave. SW. The house is completely destroyed and adjacent houses were damaged by the fire.

I’m in Le Mars IA at the scene of a house explosion. This is 3rd St SW. I will have more details coming after I speak with authorities. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/QxSvA5HWWO — Claire Bradshaw (@ClaireKTIV4) July 13, 2022

Three people were reportedly injured and sent to local hospitals. Their current conditions and identities have not been released.

The Le Mars Fire and Rescue were aided by the fire departments from Orange City and Sioux Center and received mutual aid from Mid American Energy.

Autoplay Caption

This is a Developing Story. We will update this article once more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.