Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Vikings, Packers, Broncos preseason games to be aired on Dakota News Now networks

Line of scrimmage during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota...
Line of scrimmage during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Preseason NFL games from a number of regional franchises will be featured on the Dakota News Now family of networks.

All preseason games for Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos will be aired across our networks in August. A full schedule of games is below.

Vikings (All games on KSFY)

Sun 8/14 325pm @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sat 8/20 6pm SF 49ers

Sat 8/27 8pm @ Denver

Packers I

Sat 8/5 7pm Packers Family Night

Fri 8/12 730pm @ SF 49ers

Fri 8/19 7pm New Orleans Saints

Thu 8/25 7pm @ KC Chiefs

Broncos (Games on CW and Fox)

Sat 8/13 8pm Dallas Cowboys (CW)*

Sat 8/20 12n @ Buffalo Bills (Fox)

Sat 8/27 8pm Minnesota Vikings (CW)*

*Following MLB Baseball on Fox, the games vs the Cowboys and the Vikings will be joined in progress on Fox as well as airing on the CW.

In addition, the following national games will air:

Thu 8/4 7pm Hall of Fame Game—Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders (KDLT)

Sun 8/21 7pm Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals (Fox Sioux Falls)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Pierre Pro Roe Vs. Wade Protest Scheduled
Pro Roe Vs. Wade Peaceful Protest organized in Pierre July 23, 24
Proposal for artwork at the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp.
Sioux Falls parking ramp to get facelift while awaiting development plans
Proposal for artwork at the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp.
Sioux Falls parking ramp art proposals
Sioux Falls, SD
WalletHub: Sioux Falls’s 3rd best U.S. city to rent property