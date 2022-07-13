Vikings, Packers, Broncos preseason games to be aired on Dakota News Now networks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Preseason NFL games from a number of regional franchises will be featured on the Dakota News Now family of networks.

All preseason games for Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos will be aired across our networks in August. A full schedule of games is below.

Vikings (All games on KSFY)

Sun 8/14 325pm @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sat 8/20 6pm SF 49ers

Sat 8/27 8pm @ Denver

Packers I

Sat 8/5 7pm Packers Family Night

Fri 8/12 730pm @ SF 49ers

Fri 8/19 7pm New Orleans Saints

Thu 8/25 7pm @ KC Chiefs

Broncos (Games on CW and Fox)

Sat 8/13 8pm Dallas Cowboys (CW)*

Sat 8/20 12n @ Buffalo Bills (Fox)

Sat 8/27 8pm Minnesota Vikings (CW)*

*Following MLB Baseball on Fox, the games vs the Cowboys and the Vikings will be joined in progress on Fox as well as airing on the CW.

In addition, the following national games will air:

Thu 8/4 7pm Hall of Fame Game—Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders (KDLT)

Sun 8/21 7pm Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals (Fox Sioux Falls)

