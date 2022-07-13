WalletHub: Sioux Falls’s 3rd best U.S. city to rent property

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, Sioux Falls is the 3rd best city in the United State to rent a property.

With approximately 44 million American households opting to rent rather than buy their homes it’s useful to which city offers the most affordable rents and can offer a good standard of living as well.

In 2021, rental rates grew at almost double the rate of any previous year, but mortgage rates are also rising at the fastest rate in over a decade. Like home prices, however, rental rates can vary significantly by region, state, or city. And in some places, renting will prove to be more cost-effective and a better overall value than owning.

To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living, and job availability.

The overall best place to rent property in the U.S. is Columbia, MD, which ranked #11 in the rental market and affordability and #5 in quality of life.

WalletHub asked the Professor of Finance and Ivory-Boyer Chair in Real Estate at the University of Utah, Andra Ghent, what tips she had for a person looking to get the best value in an apartment?

“Choose a location over more square footage. People with shorter commutes are happier than those with longer commutes to a much greater degree than people with more space per person. Getting some movement during the day is also excellent for our mental health so, if you have a choice, choose a neighborhood that lets you walk to a few basic amenities and/or take transit,” said Ghent. “The typical American now has about 3X as much personal space as in 1950. It is very hard to find evidence that that increase in square footage has increased our health or happiness.”

