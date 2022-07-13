Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WalletHub: Sioux Falls’s 3rd best U.S. city to rent property

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, Sioux Falls is the 3rd best city in the United State to rent a property.

With approximately 44 million American households opting to rent rather than buy their homes it’s useful to which city offers the most affordable rents and can offer a good standard of living as well.

In 2021, rental rates grew at almost double the rate of any previous year, but mortgage rates are also rising at the fastest rate in over a decade. Like home prices, however, rental rates can vary significantly by region, state, or city. And in some places, renting will prove to be more cost-effective and a better overall value than owning.

To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living, and job availability.

Source: WalletHub

The overall best place to rent property in the U.S. is Columbia, MD, which ranked #11 in the rental market and affordability and #5 in quality of life.

WalletHub asked the Professor of Finance and Ivory-Boyer Chair in Real Estate at the University of Utah, Andra Ghent, what tips she had for a person looking to get the best value in an apartment?

“Choose a location over more square footage. People with shorter commutes are happier than those with longer commutes to a much greater degree than people with more space per person. Getting some movement during the day is also excellent for our mental health so, if you have a choice, choose a neighborhood that lets you walk to a few basic amenities and/or take transit,” said Ghent. “The typical American now has about 3X as much personal space as in 1950. It is very hard to find evidence that that increase in square footage has increased our health or happiness.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The future of a downtown Sioux Falls Parking Ramp remains in question.
Sioux Falls parking ramp to get facelift while awaiting development plans
Proposal for artwork at the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp.
Sioux Falls parking ramp art proposals
The event features Corvettes from around the country.
Hot Summer Nites brings over 250 Corvettes to Sioux Falls area
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire