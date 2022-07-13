Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Bactrian Camel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back, for this edition of Wild Wednesday, we have Education Specialist Natalie Erickson joining us here at the Great Plains Zoo to learn about the Bactrian Camel.

Thank you so much for being here this morning. Now, she kind of has a personality here, could we learn all about Garielle?

Garielle is one of two Bactrian Camels we have, we have a male as well, his name is Lieutenant Dan.

Garielle, definitely is a character. She likes to roam around, and she’ll make different sounds.

Our zoo keepers have told me that when they give her barrels, sometimes she actually sits on them like she is sitting on an egg.

While I’ve never witnessed her do that, it’s just something unique about her character that she likes to do.

When many people think of a camel, they think of one hump, she has two.

She’s a Bactrian, Bactrian’s have two humps where Dromedary only has one.

A good way to remember that is if you take the letter B and flip it its back there are two humps, so Bactrian starts with a B.

Dromedary starts with a D, and if you flip a D on its side, it’s only one hump.

Perfect. What is the water intake? How long can they go without it?

Their humps, a lot of people think they store water, but they actually just store fat.

They can go quite a bit without food but they can also go weeks without water.

For us, we can only last a few days without water, we’re not very good without it. But camels can survive crazy temperatures.

They can live well below zero, well below freezing. They can also live in over 100 degrees.

So, with that wide range, they can live in all kinds of areas, and because of that, they are able to survive long periods without fluids.

Where exactly do Bactrian camels originate?

They are going to be in Asia, so most of them are going to be in China and Mongolia.

There is a male and female here, are they more solitary?

They can be solitary and can be around groups, a lot of times people have domesticated them. Our two Bactrian camels are domesticated camels.

People will use them for traveling because they can carry an extra 200 pounds and walk up to 20 miles a day.

Being able to do that, they’re very useful in helping people transport materials and get them places.

Unfortunately, people have started hunting the wild ones, competing for resources or they want to use their meat, so wild Bactrian camels are actually critically endangered.

Thank you so much for teaching us all about it. Be sure to check them out the next time you are at the zoo.

