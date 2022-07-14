Aberdeen removes trees in anticipation of emerald ash borer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although emerald ash borer has not yet been detected in Aberdeen, the city is still taking precautions.

Emerald ash borer’s larva kill ash trees by burrowing in the bark and preventing sugars from reaching the roots and water from reaching the leaves.

”Emerald ash borer is a small, metallic-colored beetle. The adult isn’t really the problem, but its offspring, the larvae, the worm-stage that feeds beneath the tree, that’s the killer,” said Dr. John Ball, SDSU Extension Forestry Specialist and South Dakota Department of Agriculture Forest Health Specialist.

Emerald ash borer was first detected in Sioux Falls in May of 2018. Since then, it has been detected in Canton, Worthing and Crooks. The question is not if it will spread to the rest of the state, but when.

There are no signs of emerald ash borer for the first two years a tree is infected. It is expected the beetle was in Sioux Falls for three to four years before it was detected. That’s why Aberdeen is creating a plan now.

”Once we saw that Sioux Falls had identified emerald ash borer, we decided that we better develop a master plan, a management plan, for emerald ash borer. Part of that management plan is starting to thin our ash population,” said Aberdeen City Forester Aaron Kiesz.

Nearly 40% of the trees on the boulevards of the city are ash trees. Aberdeen plans to remove up to 100 of those ash trees this summer and replace them with other species. They’re already halfway done with this year’s thinning process, and plan to continue to do the same tactic for years to come.

This strategy is to save the city’s budget and beautification. If Aberdeen waited until emerald ash borer was detected, they could face removing a much larger population of trees at once.

“If we were to find it this year, or in the very near future, we would still have large repercussions. Maybe not short-term, but long-term we’re going to be losing a huge percentage of trees,” said Kiesz.

This way, the city can replace trees susceptible to the emerald ash borer in stages and entire areas won’t lose all their trees at once.

“Our focus right now is to try and thin that out and still not lose the entire canopy and be able to go back in there and plant different varieties so that in the future, if we have another epidemic, we’re not losing an entire block of trees at one time,” said Kiesz.

Trees that die from emerald ash borer are also dangerous. They tend to fall over easier, and in unpredictable ways.

There are treatment options for trees detected to have emerald ash borer, but they can cost $200-$300 every two years. Property owners can consider treatments if they want to keep their ash trees that obtain emerald ash borer, but Kiesz encourages thinning their own population of ash trees if they have multiple on their property.

”Property owners should be considering their trees as well and planting a more diverse type of tree in their yards too,” said Kiesz.

Signs of emerald ash borer include declining trees and increased woodpecker activity, as the beetles are a favorite among the birds’ diet.

Dr. Ball was successful in his past prediction that emerald ash borer would be detected in South Dakota by 2018, and he is now predicting that it will reach Aberdeen by at least 2030.

