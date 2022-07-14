Avera Medical Minute
Applications available for the 2022 Healthy Hometown Community Award

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa’s new location at 600 Third Avenue SE on Friday,...
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa’s new location at 600 Third Avenue SE on Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, in southeast Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette-KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award.

Award winners will receive a “monetary contribution” to continue benefitting the health of those in their communities, according to a press release from Wellmark. All finalist communities will be recognized, and the winning communities will be announced at the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Annual Partners Meeting: Shaping the Future of Public Health in October.

Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 12 and finalists will be notified in mid-September. To view the application requirements and learn about previous award winners, click here.

Good & Healthy South Dakota and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield are sponsoring this award.

