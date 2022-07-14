Applications available for the 2022 Healthy Hometown Community Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award.

Award winners will receive a “monetary contribution” to continue benefitting the health of those in their communities, according to a press release from Wellmark. All finalist communities will be recognized, and the winning communities will be announced at the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Annual Partners Meeting: Shaping the Future of Public Health in October.

Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 12 and finalists will be notified in mid-September. To view the application requirements and learn about previous award winners, click here.

Good & Healthy South Dakota and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield are sponsoring this award.

