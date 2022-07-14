Busy night in legion baseball with highlights from Harrisburg and Sioux Falls
Highlights from Harrisburg-BV and SF East-Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a very busy night in legion baseball with doubleheaders in Harrisburg and at Harmodon Park where SF East hosted Yankton.
In Harrisburg, the home team won a slugfest 15-7 and then took the nightcap as well 6-2. Brandon Valley is now 25-11 for the summer.
And in Sioux Falls, East also swept two from Yankton 8-2 and 9-5. East is 28-11 record for the season.
