Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox(Terri Russell)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first case of monkeypox identified in the state.

The male in his 30s from eastern South Dakota tested positive for orthopoxvirus which was confirmed by state officials at the State Public Health Laboratory. Confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. “Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.”

Monkeypox can be contracted by

• Prolonged face-to-face interaction (through breath)

• Intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

While anyone can get monkeypox, cases have occurred disproportionately in men who have sex with men, according to the DOH.

Symptoms:
  • Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest.
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle and backaches
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Swollen Lymph Nodes
Prevention:
  • Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages individuals to contact their healthcare provider early if they develop symptoms of monkeypox to aid rapid detection and prevent ongoing transmission.

More information about the virus, signs and symptoms, prevention, treatment, and more can be found on the CDC website or at doh.sd.gov.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Authorities investigate possibility of arson in Sioux Falls house fire
COVID graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up

Latest News

Hydrant Block Party
Water sprays, games, and music at Free Hydrant Party in Sioux Falls July 14
988 Suicide Prevention
National suicide prevention hotline number- 988 - to service SD starting Saturday
Police arrested a 27-year-old transient from Sioux Falls, Phillip Hamilton, a block away from...
Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint
The Crazy Days event will run Friday-Saturday.
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for busy Downtown Crazy Days weekend