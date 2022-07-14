Avera Medical Minute
Former Aurora County police officer faces multiple child pornography charges

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Aurora County police officer is facing multiple child pornography charges.

The results of an investigation conducted by the Department of Criminal Investigation led to David Suarez’s arrest in Davison County on July 14. Suarez now faces five counts of child pornography charges.

“Once the Aurora County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the investigation his employment with our agency was terminated,” Sheriff Roman Briggs said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Briggs went on to say, “Our officers will strive to maintain the public trust of the communities we serve. The Aurora County Sheriff’s Office will continue to uphold the constitution and laws of the State of South Dakota with integrity and professionalism.”

