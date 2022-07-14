Hot and humid today, storms tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be a hot and humid day across the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. There will be a chance for showers and storms this evening. The risk is marginal, so it’s on the lower end of the scale. Any storms that do form will be very isolated.

Friday is looking like it’s going to be another hot and humid day around the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us, the humidity will be higher, and we should see lots of sunshine. The heat and humidity will continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Long-term outlooks continue to trend towards a warmer and slightly drier than average weather pattern with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will be staying in the 90s and 100s heading into next week.

