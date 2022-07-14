Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, an inmate has died of an apparent suicide.

The report indicates the 60-year-old inmate, John Lewis, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on July 13. Apparently, authorities did attempt to resuscitate Lewis but were unsuccessful.

Officials say Lewis was serving two life sentences for attempted first-degree murder and an additional 120 years for grand theft, possession of a controlled weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. All of the convictions are from Minnehaha County.

