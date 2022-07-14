July 13th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Cyclones forced a game two championship against the SD Renegades in the 18U State Tournament. And they’d take the title with great defense from Syndey Tagtow, making the diving catch to keep runners off the board.

Although ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Sioux Falls West’s Kyler Miritello kept them in their game against Sioux Falls East with nine strikeouts, allowing no runs.

The Sioux Falls Thunder ended their home schedule strong with a win, as Trace Dobson got the scoring going with this header finding the back of the net.

The Canaries have had a good start to July, and that’s in part thanks to rookie Aaron Takacs. He helped the birds beat Sioux City with this grand slam, sweeping the series.

And our top place this week goes to Sioux Falls’ Will Grevlos, recording three straight birdies to win the SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship.

And those are your plays of the week.

