Name released from fatal one-car crash east of Murdo

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Michigan woman has been identified as the passenger who died in the July 3 one-vehicle crash east of Murdo.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2011 Ford Edge SUV was westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway to the left, went into the ditch, and rolled. The driver was a 21-year-old male who sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Pierre hospital.  Authorities say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The 20-year-old passenger, Helena Cortes, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

