New suicide prevention hotline number- 988 - to go live Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Suicide Prevention Line’s phone number will be easier to remember as of Saturday.

The new suicide hotline number- 988 -is expected to go live this Saturday.

There are many reasons behind the number change.

Karla Salem is a therapist at Sanford and spoke about how she believes the new number will help those struggling.

“By changing the number I think in just highlighting that this service is available,” said Salem. “I think it’s going to get a lot of good use, especially initially, and then as it goes along, people are going to understand it’s always there and I think it’s going to be utilized more.”

Karla says that with the growing number of people struggling with mental health, the three-digit number is more beneficial to someone in a mental health crisis as opposed to the previous ten-digit number.

