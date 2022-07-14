Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a bullet was shot through a room with sleeping children and woke up two adults in a southern Sioux Falls house.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said early this morning around 1:15 a.m., two adults and three children were asleep inside a house when the adults heard what they thought was a tree breaking or firecrackers. They went outside to find a single bullet hole in the house. They found that the bullet had traveled through the walls and into the bedroom where the father and three children had been sleeping.

Although only one bullet hole had been found in the home, police found two shell casings at the scene.

The victims do not know why their house was shot.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Authorities investigate possibility of arson in Sioux Falls house fire
COVID graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up

Latest News

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
Hydrant Block Party
Water sprays, games, and music at Free Hydrant Party in Sioux Falls July 14
988 Suicide Prevention
National suicide prevention hotline number- 988 - to service SD starting Saturday
Police arrested a 27-year-old transient from Sioux Falls, Phillip Hamilton, a block away from...
Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint