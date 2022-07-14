Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a bullet was shot through a room with sleeping children and woke up two adults in a southern Sioux Falls house.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said early this morning around 1:15 a.m., two adults and three children were asleep inside a house when the adults heard what they thought was a tree breaking or firecrackers. They went outside to find a single bullet hole in the house. They found that the bullet had traveled through the walls and into the bedroom where the father and three children had been sleeping.

Although only one bullet hole had been found in the home, police found two shell casings at the scene.

The victims do not know why their house was shot.

