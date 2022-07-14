Avera Medical Minute
Police chase ends with street blocked off in Madison

SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Witnesses say police pursued a car through Madison, which led to a road closure.

This is a developing story.

So far witnesses say they saw a police chase in Madison around 3 p.m. Thursday. Currently, SW 1st St. in Madison is blocked off with a police presence.

Dakota News Now will release more information as it becomes available.

