Police chase ends with street blocked off in Madison
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Witnesses say police pursued a car through Madison, which led to a road closure.
This is a developing story.
So far witnesses say they saw a police chase in Madison around 3 p.m. Thursday. Currently, SW 1st St. in Madison is blocked off with a police presence.
Dakota News Now will release more information as it becomes available.
