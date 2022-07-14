Police chase ends with street blocked off in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Witnesses say police pursued a car through Madison, which led to a road closure.

This is a developing story.

So far witnesses say they saw a police chase in Madison around 3 p.m. Thursday. Currently, SW 1st St. in Madison is blocked off with a police presence.

Dakota News Now will release more information as it becomes available.

SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off. (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.