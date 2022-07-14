Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint

Imagen ilustrativa
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after a liquor store clerk was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a liquor store in western Sioux Falls had suspected someone of shoplifting. The suspect returned a second time and presented a knife and took money from the clerk and register.

Police arrested a 27-year-old transient from Sioux Falls, Phillip Hamilton, a block away from the store. Police found the knife on Hamilton, who now as of now faces one count of robbery.

