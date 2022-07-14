Scott Langer excited to return to Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I was shocked when I had to report that Scott Langer had been let go by the Fargo Force after just one season in the USHL. But yesterday’s news that he’s coming back to Aberdeen to be the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Wings makes up for that disappointment. Langer led his team to one of the best records in hockey history a couple of years ago and instilled a winning culture in the program which had them a championship contender every year.

And he’s also happy to return to a place that he and wife Tiffany quickly called home after moving from Topeka to the Hub City.

So what about not being behind the bench where his good friend Steve Jennings is the coach? ”Well I wanted to come back to the Wings and both sides were in agreement that we wanted to be back together. The Odde family met with me and made me feel really welcome to come back and you know I was the one who put Steve in his spot as head coach so I wasn’t coming back to push Steve out, there’s no way. And obviously it’s not easy for Steve to be on the bench and me up in the seats watching what he does, but I think like Steve said, we’re a team and we’re going to get better together and we’re going to have success together,” says Langer.

The Wings did well under Steve Jennings in his first season as head coach after Scott left. And they had worked together for years. So the transition should be pretty seamless.

