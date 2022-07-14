Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for busy Downtown Crazy Days weekend

“We love being a part of the downtown community and downtown Sioux Falls does an awesome job of creating events and building events.”
The Crazy Days event will run Friday-Saturday.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Shops throughout downtown Sioux Falls are getting ready for a very busy weekend as the annual Downtown Summer Crazy Days sale kicks off Friday.

“All of our clothes are 30% off all of our sandals are 30% off than our camping equipment our kid’s equipment and even small things too like water bottles,” said Great Outdoor Store Manager, Meghan Archer.

Some businesses have been involved in crazy days for decades while others such as Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting are preparing for their first year in the event.

“We see all of these people having fun at the downtown crazy days and we’re trying to be more of a part of downtown even though we’re on the outskirts we want to get some good stuff together and show it to people,” Mahlander’s Manager Jason Miersma said.

More: Granite Threshing Bee celebrates 38th year of event.

Businesses throughout the downtown area are excited to get to be a part of the annual Crazy Days event.

“We love being a part of the downtown community and downtown Sioux Falls does an awesome job of creating events and building events,” said Archer.

Crazy Days organizers say this weekend could be the best time for shopping in downtown Sioux Falls all year.

“If you’re gonna go shopping downtown this is the weekend to do it because you’re going to find better deals this weekend than you can any other time of the year, there’s a lot of participating businesses locally owned businesses that you can come to,” said DTSF President, Joe Batcheller.

Most businesses will run the Crazy Days promotions from Fri.-Sat., while others plan to continue it into Sunday afternoon.

For more information click here.

