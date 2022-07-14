Sioux Falls Regional Airport to construct four-story parking ramp and skywalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will construct a four-story parking ramp and a skywalk to bridge foot traffic from the terminal.

The executive director, Dan Letellier, said it will help meet the projected demand over the next decade and will enhance flyers’ experience.

“Safety, trying to keep people off the street as much as you can to minimize that through traffic, parking traffic, and … customer convenience. So you can fly out of Sioux Falls literally in your flip-flops and shorts and not worry about trudging through a drift to get to your car,” said Letellier.

