Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Regional Airport to construct four-story parking ramp and skywalk

Airport Parking Garage Simulation
Airport Parking Garage Simulation(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will construct a four-story parking ramp and a skywalk to bridge foot traffic from the terminal.

The executive director, Dan Letellier, said it will help meet the projected demand over the next decade and will enhance flyers’ experience.

“Safety, trying to keep people off the street as much as you can to minimize that through traffic, parking traffic, and … customer convenience. So you can fly out of Sioux Falls literally in your flip-flops and shorts and not worry about trudging through a drift to get to your car,” said Letellier.

Read more on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings
COVID graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Latest News

SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off.
Police chase ends with street blocked off in Madison
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa’s new location at 600 Third Avenue SE on Friday,...
Applications available for the 2022 Healthy Hometown Community Award
COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.
Avera Medical Minute: Latest COVID assessment
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls