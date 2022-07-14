Avera Medical Minute
Storm head to Frisco for season finale knowing a win means a playoff spot

Riggs talks about the advantage that bigger, southern markets have
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm picked up a big win in their final home game before heading to Frisco to finish up the regular season.

They will have to play the top seed in the league heading into post season play, knowing that a win clinches a spot in the playoffs where they would most likely head back to Frisco. They could also head back to Worcester, Massachusetts to play the Pirates.

It’s ironic that not too long ago Sioux Falls was the place to play indoor football. With the great facilities and tremendous winning tradition, it was an easy sell for Head Coach and General Manger Kurtiss Riggs.

But times have changed. ”I think the larger market teams in the warmer climate areas are able to attract more talent. And I think it’s a little easier to recruit to Frisco, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona and it’s shown this year. Those are the top two teams in the league,” says Riggs.

The Storm have a championship caliber team on offense now that their quarterback situation has been resolved according to their coach. It’s the defense that must continue to get better for them to pull off a big win Saturday in Texas and get a chance to extend their season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

