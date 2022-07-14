Avera Medical Minute
Water sprays, games, and music at Free Hydrant Party in Sioux Falls July 14

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A series of Hydrant Block Parties are taking place in Sioux Falls this summer.

According to The Hood Magazine, the first free event is kicking off at 1 p.m. on July 14 at Bakker Park in southwest Sioux Falls. The events are expected to feature water sprays, games, and music. The scheduled dates and locations can be seen below.

For more great activities, visit SiouxFalls.org/Guide.

