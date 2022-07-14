Xcel Energy gives tips for keeping your bills low while temperatures soar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a heat wave expected to roll through South Dakota for the next several days, Xcel Energy is encouraging people to consider ways to save energy and keep their bills low.

There are a number of steps you can take to save energy, including:

Use blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home – close them on hot days to keep the heat out.

Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.

Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.

Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.

Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.

More information on ways to save energy can be found at xcelenergy.com/tips.

