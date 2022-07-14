Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Xcel Energy gives tips for keeping your bills low while temperatures soar

Fan
Fan(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a heat wave expected to roll through South Dakota for the next several days, Xcel Energy is encouraging people to consider ways to save energy and keep their bills low.

There are a number of steps you can take to save energy, including:

  • Use blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home – close them on hot days to keep the heat out.
  • Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.
  • Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
  • Have air conditioner coils cleaned Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.
  • Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.

More information on ways to save energy can be found at xcelenergy.com/tips.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings
COVID graphic
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl.
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Heat and Humidity
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Up to 100 ash trees will be removed from the boulevards in Aberdeen
Aberdeen removes trees in anticipation of emerald ash borer
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Former Aurora County police officer faces multiple child pornography charges