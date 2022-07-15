Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 14th

Pigskin Preview Shoot, Storm Preview, Soccer Recap and Baseball Highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was the front cover shoot for the Pigskin Preview Magazine at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, meet the squad. The Storm need to get defensive in Frisco. The Sioux Falls City coach was pleased with his team’s buy-in in season one and baseball highlights from SF West-Harrisburg and the Canaries in Sioux City.

10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 14th
