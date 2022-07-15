16-year-old opens pet store in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Caleb Hubert was only 13 when he started selling aquatic animals out of his parent’s house. This year, he was finally able to open his own store on Main Street in Aberdeen.

Hubert has always loved animals, especially fish. When Noah’s Critters, a pet store that was open for 44 years in Aberdeen, closed in 2018, Hubert knew Aberdeen would need a replacement.

”Walmart stopped selling fish and then Aberdeen had nothing. There was no place to get fish. There was no place to get any animal at all, so that’s when I started the business, slowly and slowly, and then graduating upwards,” said Hubert.

Hubert started by selling fish on Facebook. He said he’s always been an entrepreneur.

”I always did different things to make money of sorts. I would sell lemonade. I would mow lawns. I loved the building up of a business,” said Hubert.

At the age of 16, his parents helped him sign a lease for his own store. Caleb’s Aquatics opened in March. Although Hubert does most of the work on his own, he does credit his parents for their help.

“I did pay for all the aquariums, all my products, all my fish, everything like that was all me by mowing yards and such, but they were very very supportive in obviously allowing me to do this and taking over their house and such, and also into the garage,” said Hubert.

Hubert also expanded his selection of pets when he opened his business.

”I started to bring more reptiles, more birds and more critters and stuff because I knew I would be opening the store and I’d need all those animals,” said Hubert.

Since March, business has been great.

“Business has been really really good for Aberdeen. Aberdeen needed something, so it’s really nice to have something here for Aberdeen customers to come and get pets and such,” said Hubert.

Now entering his junior year at Aberdeen Central High School, Hubert still runs the business on his own during the school year for limited hours. He says he enjoys that the summer gives him more time to be at the store.

”The store in the summertime and the store in fall are different, obviously. In the summertime, it’s constant. 90% of my life is here doing cleaning and doing different things,” said Hubert.

After four months of running his own business, Hubert says he has no plans to slow down.

”This is definitely something I’m going to do until I die. It’s definitely going to be a long-time business, even if I have to hire people out or whatever else. For now, it’s perfect for what I’m looking for, especially during the school year,” said Hubert.

Hubert says he plans to finish high school early and work on expanding Caleb’s Aquatics in the future.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.